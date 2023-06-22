The annual Armed Forces Day parade will be held this Saturday, June 24, with some roads closed to vehicles to host the event.

The parade of members of the Armed Forces, veterans, Royal British Legion standard bearers and army and RAF cadets will start the parade from the High Street to John Frost Square at 10am.

It will be led by the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh. The 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh mascot, Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, and Corporal Jones, mascot from the 1st The Queen Dragoon Guards, will accompany the parade.

To accommodate the Armed Forces Day parade, temporary road closures will be in place on the High Street and Commercial Street, between 5am and 10am.

The parade will take place at 10am, with Stow Hill also closed for a short period of time due to the parade passing through the area.

The road closure will be in place from the junction with School Lane.

Which roads will be closed in Newport for the Armed Forces Day parade?



