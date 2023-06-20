A NEWPORT boy who was reported as missing has been found.
As previously reported, concern was growing for the welfare of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing yesterday (June 19).
Gwent Police reported that Tyrhys Hussain, 12, had last been seen near Somerton Park at around 1.30am that morning.
Officers were concerned for his welfare, but the youngster has been confirmed to have been found today (June 20).
Gwent Police reports:
“12-year-old Tyrhys Hussain, from Newport who had been reported as missing has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
