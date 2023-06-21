Sian Winstone, 31, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport “deliberately targeted” her “vulnerable” victim in Ebbw Vale for more than a year.

She had pleaded guilty to the fraud of £10,172.07 during a hearing held at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 19.

The offence was committed between February 1, 2020 and September 24, 2021.

During her sentencing hearing this month, Cardiff Crown Court how the telesales executive would blow her wages in online casinos and on scratchcards.

Winstone “deliberately targeted” the man after she offered to help organise his finances before paying money into her own account.

It was said in mitigation that the defendant had no previous convictions and was full of remorse for what she had done.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Winstone her offence was too serious for anything other than an immediate prison sentence.

There had been “a deliberate breach of trust”.

The defendant, formerly of Hereford Street, Newport was jailed for eight months.

She was also ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge within three months of her release from prison