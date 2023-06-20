South Wales Police have confirmed that the teenage boy who drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Aberavon Beach was 15-year-old David Ejimofor from Aberavon.

Emergency services were at the scene on Aberavon beach yesterday - Monday, June 19 - due to a medical emergency reported in the area.

Crew from Welsh Ambulance Service were at the scene, along with the coastguard, an RNLI helicopter, and South Wales Police.

South Wales Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy died after entering the sea at Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot.

Detective inspector Carl Price said: "We continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence to establish the circumstances that led to this very sad and tragic incident.

"We are working with partners to support those affected and our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.”