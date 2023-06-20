British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of five people aboard the missing vessel.

He is one of the mission specialists on the five-person OceanGate Expeditions vessel reported overdue on Sunday evening about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood have been named as two of the other people on the submersible.

A statement from the Dawood Family, obtained by CNN said: “As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time."

A major search and rescue operation, which is being led by the US Coast Guard and involving military aircraft 900 miles east of Cape Cod, is continuing today.

OceanGate Expeditions said released a statement on Monday which said: "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.

“We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”

The submersible was taking part in OceanGate’s third annual voyage to the monitor the decay of the Titanic’s wreckage, following expeditions in 2021 and 2022.

Where is the Titanic located?





The Titanic wreck is located off the Newfoundland coast. (Image: Encyclopaedia Britannica)

On April 10, 1912, the Titanic departed Southampton on its maiden voyage to New York.

On the evening of April 14 it hit an iceberg around 400 nautical miles (740 km) south of Newfoundland, Canada, and sank.

The Titanic wreck is now located approximately 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland.

How deep is the Titanic?





The Titanic is said to be at rest some 3,800 metres underneath the surface of the sea.

A court document filed by OceanGate in the US in April states that the submersible, named Titan, can dive to 13,120ft (nearly 4000 metres) “with a comfortable safety margin” Associated Press reported.