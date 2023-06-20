The proposals for the “super school” include Ysgol y Lawnt, which is a Welsh-language school, and Upper Rhymney Primary School, which is English-speaking.

Cllr Lindsay Whittle, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on the council, said: “Personally, I am not in favour of mixing two separate language schools. The whole purpose of a Welsh language school is to immerse children in the language. This will ensure they thrive in their achievements.

“Most of the families who choose to have their children taught through the medium of Welsh are predominantly English speaking. There will be too much English in their lives if they mix at school as well. I find this most divisive.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council has said the schools will remain “separate entities” and there will be “no impact on the Welsh language”.

The development is expected to cost £17.6 million. Twyn Carno councillor Carl Cuss has welcomed the investment in his ward.

The council is to contribute £6,052,119 from its place shaping reserve, and it aims to secure the remaining £10,730,414 through the Welsh Government’s sustainable communities for learning programme.

Despite placing the schools into one building, the council has stated they will remain as “separate entities”.

Pupils from nursery age to 18-years-old will attend the “modern and sustainable” school. The council’s report also adds that the building will be available for community use.

No formal planning application for the development has been submitted yet.

Members will be asked to support the council’s proposals at an education scrutiny committee this evening (Tuesday, June 20).