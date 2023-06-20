Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were riding an electric bike on May 22 in the Ely area of the city.

Their deaths, following a crash, were followed by riots in the area which saw cars torched, missiles thrown and a series of arrests.

The boys' funerals are to be held jointly, at the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Avenue, Cardiff.

This will take place at 1pm on Thursday, July 6 and will be followed by a burial in Western Cemetery and a wake at the Vale Sports Arena.

After holding talks with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the church, Windsor Clive Primary School, which is located nearby, has said it will close for the day of the service.

The boys' families have requested that no motorcycles, electric bikes or scooters are taken to the funeral.

A post on social media read: "Please wear what you feel comfortable in.

"All we ask is that you incorporate something blue."

The two boys were riding a Sur-Ron e-bike when they crashed in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday, May 22.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

CCTV from the area has since confirmed police were following the teenagers despite South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael dismissing it the following day as “rumour”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into “any interaction” between the South Wales force and the teenagers prior to the crash.