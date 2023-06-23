James Wignall, of Coldbrook Road West, Barry, assaulted the female officer in Hereford, where he lived at the time, on Friday, April 7.

Eleanor Peart, prosecuting at Hereford Magistrates Court, said that two officers were responding to a 999 call at 11pm.

"The defendant presented resistance to the officers and lifted up a vacuum cleaner and approached the officers with it," said Ms Peart.

"Pepper spray was deployed. He then picked up a kitchen chair with metal legs and held it over his head and threw it.

"It landed at PS Sullivan's feet. His fist was clenched as if he was going to punch her and a Taser was deployed.

"She described the defendant as violent and dangerous."

In defence, solicitor Chris Reid said that 57-year-old Wignall and his partner were involved in a heated situation and a call was made to the police.

"Mr Wignall spoke to the police and informed them to attend and that it was a good idea to take him away from the situation," said Mr Reid.

"When police did attend, he was initially compliant and cooperative but then they told him he was being arrested."

Mr Reid added that Wignall picked up a vacuum cleaner, then a chair. He threw the latter at a window, said Mr Reid, but it didn't make any contact with the officers.

"He was handcuffed and taken to the police station," said Mr Reid.

"There was no physical contact with the officer - it was Mr Wignall's intention to throw it not at them but in the direction of them, and that is what he did."

Wignall pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

He was handed a six month community order, and told to pay £50 compensation to the police officer. Wignall will also have to pay court costs of £185 and a £114 victim surcharge.