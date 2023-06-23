White Castle Vineyard was recognised with four titles in total at the WineGB Awards 2023.

As well as three bronze awards, they received a coveted gold for their Pinot Noir Reserve 2021.

This year's WineGB Awards saw a record number of entrieswith the highest number of gold medals ever awarded.

Robb and Nicola Merchant, who run White Castle Vineyard said they were "delighted" with a second Gold in as many vintages for their renowned Pinot Noir Précoce reserve.

"We have the perfect site, a microclimate like no other in Monmouthshire," Mr Merchant said.

"Our red grape varieties to date have delivered many an award-winning wine."

The Merchants gained four awards in all - two for red wines, and two for white wines - all grown on White Castle soil.

They say provenance and integrity are paramount to their success.

Their wines travel the length and breadth of the country and they say "long may that continue" as they have expanded again this year with further plantings of both white and red grape varieties.