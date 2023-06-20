It took a jury just over nine hours to clear Rhiannon Bartlett, 24, for being responsible for the death of motorcyclist Ian Edwards.

The 50-year-old died following a collision with the defendant as she came out of the farm where she lives in the Machen area of Caerphilly.

Jurors were told that Miss Bartlett was driving a Mini One car when she was involved in the tragic incident with Mr Edwards on Ty Canol Lane.

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant and her mother, both first aiders, had tried in vain to save the biker’s life.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the morning of Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Miss Bartlett had denied causing death by careless driving.

Thanking the jury for their service, Judge Shomon Khan told them: “You spent a number of hours carefully deliberating on an extremely difficult case.

“We are all human and you were told at the beginning of the trial and repeatedly by me to be objective, to be dispassionate, to look at the evidence.

“I'm sure through me you would wish to pass on your condolences to the family of Mr Edwards.”

Referring to Mr Edwards’ family he added: "Can I praise the dignity of the family in this case and the way they've conducted themselves.

“It couldn't have been easy for them and I give my sympathies to them.”

Mr Edwards from the Graig-Y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly.

Following his death his wife paid tribute to him.

She said: “Ian’s death has left a great void in our lives, he has left a huge mark on us all and he will never be forgotten.

“Words cannot describe our gratitude at the gestures and messages of support that we have received so far since Ian’s death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kindness at this saddest of times for our family.

“We would like thank the emergency services – the Wales Air Ambulance, the first responders from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the police officers – and anyone else who did what they could to help in trying to save Ian.”