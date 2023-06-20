The former BHS on Commercial Street has been empty since 2016. Permission to convert part of the building into a bank was granted by the council’s planning department on Thursday, June 15.

It’s currently unconfirmed which bank will be occupying the space.

According to the plans, the bank will have dedicated spaces for one-to-ones, private meeting spaces, and a cash point. The opening hours are limited to between 9am and 6pm.

The council – which owns the building – has said there are no concrete plans for the remainder of the building at the moment.

