The Enterprise Vision Awards - now in their twelfth year - are the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women.

The Rose Review, published by the awards’ headline sponsor, NatWest, show that more than 150,000 new all-women led companies were founded last year. However, only one in three entrepreneurs in the UK are women.

Newport’s Charmain Edwards – from professional, domestic, and commercial cleaning services Cleany Queeny – is among eight finalists for the ‘customer services’ category which is sponsored by Coral Island Blackpool.

She was selected from almost 1,500 nominations and is up against the other finalists for this category:

Kelly Bond - Elle Sera;

Claire Robinson - Chic Happens;

Babs Neilan (nee Jamieson)- Jamieson Law;

Joan Lind- Trybooking.com/UK;

Jac Owen- Connect.Studio;

Gemma Seaton - Kerax Limited;

Charlotte Russell - Oglethorpe, Sturton and Gillibrand Solicitors;

Helen Quayle - LaserHQ.

Finalists will attend online interviews, prior to the award ceremony in September, before the judging panel make their decisions for each category.

Earlier this month, Cleany Queeny – which was established in May 2019 – received an award after winning ‘cleaning company of the year– South Wales’ in the 2023 UK Enterprise Awards.

The company also recently won ‘the best office cleaning service in Newport’ in the 2023 Quality Business Awards, plus scooped ‘cleaning company of the year – South Wales’ in the UK Enterprise Awards 2023.

And it’s possible the business will celebrate another win soon, with the awards ceremony for the 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards to be held at Blackpool’s The Winter Gardens on Friday, September 29.

There will be 18 awards to be won in an array of categories, along with the highly coveted Outstanding Achievement Award which has previously been won by Deborah Dixon, Maggie Oliver, and Susanna Lawson.

For more information about the finalists or to book tickets to attend the awards ceremony, visit: www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

The full list of 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards Finalists can be found here: www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk/finalists