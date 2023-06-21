Some of the names attached include Sir Elton John, Guns n' Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and many more.

The biggest festival in the world sees over 200,000 music fans head to Worthy Farm to experience a one-of-a-kind experience.

But before heading to Glastonbury, driving festival goers will need to check parking regulations.

How does parking at Glastonbury work?





Most attendees at Glastonbury get to Worthy Farm via car, meaning a lot of space is needed for all vehicles.

Altogether, there are 55 separate car parks, not including four private fields, that are split into two areas, east and west.

These areas are then split into colours based on locations and each car park is linked to pedestrian areas of the festival ground.

As you approach Glastonbury Festival grounds you will need to choose the west or east side for parking, once picked you will follow directions to car parks.

Car parks open from 9pm on Tuesday, June 21 before Glastonbury, although you can not exit onto the grounds yet, you can walk to get food locally.

Another important note is although you may have a ticket to the festival, you will still need to buy a car park pass for Glastonbury.

You can do so by ordering the car park pass via the Glastonbury website.

How to get to Glastonbury Festival

People will be travelling from across the country to attend the Glastonbury festival if you're not sure how to get there by car, here are the main routes.

• From south London: M3 then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP).

• From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361. (Sat Nav BA4 4LY).

• From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

• From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)

• From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361. (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

• From Wales: M4, M5 to A39 (as above) (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)

You can find out more information via the AA website.