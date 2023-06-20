The biggest festival in the world sees over 200,000 music fans head to Somerset to see a huge list of big names perform.

Some of the names attached include Sir Elton John, Guns n' Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and many more.

Glastonbury has recommended revellers to only bring what they need as well as to use luggage tags so that they can be reclaimed in the event of being lost.

Glastonbury 2023 banned items list

On the Glastonbury official website, it has a list of items that are banned from the festival which includes:

knives

portable laser equipment or pens

animals (except registered guide dogs)

sound systems or drums

generators

sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares

nitrous oxide (laughing gas)

anything made of glass (e.g. perfume bottles, mirrors etc...)

People who use fireworks on the site will be evicted and any remaining material will be confiscated from them.

Additionally, the festival asks that revellers avoid bringing items such as disposable vapes as they can be hazardous at waste centres, and gazebos as they take up valuable tent space at campsites.

They add: "You may be searched at the entrance for any items that may be used in an illegal or offensive manner – which will be confiscated.

"Persons suspected of carrying out illegal and/or offensive activities onsite may also be searched and face eviction. NB: Confiscated items will NOT be returned."

In terms of recording equipment allowed at the festival are no "unauthorised tape recorders, professional film or video equipment are allowed onsite".

Additionally, for use of drones they state: "Flying or filming with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, or so-called drones) is not allowed on site before, during or after the Festival – and is prohibited by law.

"We have a working site and the safety of our audience, crew and staff is paramount."