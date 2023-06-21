Several Welsh companies are among a list of more than 200 employers that are today (Wednesday, June 21) being named by the UK Government for failing to pay their lowest paid staff the minimum wage.

Each of the employers were found to have failed to pay their workers almost £5 million, in breach of National Minimum Wage (NMW) law, leaving around 63,000 workers out of pocket.

Welsh companies being named today range from hotels to a recruitment firm, in a clear message from government that no employer is exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage.

Caldicot's Forza GB Ltd is among them, after having failed to pay £721.34 to two workers.

Forza GB Ltd were approached for comment.

What is the National Minimum Wage?





National Living Wage (for those aged 23 and older): £10.42 per hour;

Adult rate (for those aged 21 and 22): £10.18 per hour;

Development rate (for those aged between 18 and 20): £7.49 per hour;

Young workers rate (for those aged 16 and 17): £5.28 per hour;

Apprentice rate: £5.28 per hour.

What has the government said about the firms which failed to pay minimum wage?





Minister for enterprise, markets and small business Kevin Hollinrake said: “Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable and all businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff.

"Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we're sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you'll face the consequences."

The businesses named in today’s list have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties.

The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs concluded between 2017 and 2019.

Welsh secretary David Davies said: “We have consistently raised the minimum wage and from April this year the rate was increased to £10.42.

“It’s vital that employers in Wales ensure their workers are properly and fairly paid and it’s right that those who do not do so face the consequences.”

Welsh companies which failed to pay the minimum wage

Welsh companies on the list include: