As the weather gets warmer, we start to enjoy more ‘picky teas’, picnics in the park and less roast dinners.

Cooking over boiling pans isn’t ideal in the sweltering heat, sometimes a light bite is all that's needed.

But when you fancy something simple like a good old sandwich with a salad to keep you cool, it can be tricky to think of different ways to make it more exciting and appetising.

How this 52p ingredient could change your cucumber sandwiches forever

However, TV presenter Jenny Hanley previously appeared on Boom Radio to share her experience of attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

She revealed this one budget friendly ingredient the royal chefs use when they make cucumber sandwiches.

In fact, they apparently taste so good with this secret addition, a cucumber sandwich was a favourite food of the late Queen Elizabeth II along with a cup of tea, The Mirror said.

Jenny recalled: "The most wonderful thing that happened at one of the Buckingham Palace garden parties that I was lucky enough to go to was not the fact of the scones but the cucumber sandwiches.

"They may be a joke to some people, but when you've had a cucumber sandwich out on the grass at the back of Buckingham Palace and the sun is shining and there's mint in it, then you know you've made it!

Our delightful Jenny Hanley makes her debut on our Easy Listening sister station Boom Light on Sunday at 10.00. Enjoy! She'll be rifling many new record shelves. Tune in to Boom Light on your Alexa or phone (not on DAB). Here she is with Judi Spiers. pic.twitter.com/RQKXpMuTiL — BoomRadioUK (@BoomRadioUK) June 10, 2023

"I will never make a cucumber sandwich without chopped mint in it again."

It was revealed that the sandwiches were made with buttered white bread, sliced cucumber, a “dash” of mint and a pinch of pepper.

Currently, fresh mint costs 52p at the likes of supermarkets Tesco and Sainsburys, while Asda stock bags for 55p.

Why does King Charles have two birthdays to celebrate?





On Saturday (June 17), the public saw another royal occasion take place for Trooping the Colour in London, which has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years, reports The Royal Family website.

It includes more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians who all come together for a military display.

The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

Just like yesterday, there is often an RAF fly-past which the royal family watch from the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The monarchs of Britain have two birthdays due to the weather, reports The Independent.

As the birthday celebrations usually take place outdoors, Trooping the Colour takes place each June if the member of the royal family in charge wasn’t born in the summer months of the year.

The King's official birthday is on November 14 and towards the end of 2023, he will be 75 years old.

Listen to Jenny Hanley presenting shows on Boom Radio every Saturday from 2pm until 4pm.