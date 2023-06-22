ANGELA LEANNE BOWEN, 37, of Wheeler Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL STEWART WAINFUR, 41, of Palm Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Road on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID WILLIAM FIN STANDINGFORD, 52, of Larkfield Grove, Chepstow must pay £1,095 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LISA FORAN, 38, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HELEN ANN JENKINS, 32, of Min Yr Afon, Machen, Caerphilly Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A468 on Newport Road on January 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN RICKETTS, 44, of The Myrtles, Tutshill, Chepstow must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone in Caldicot on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE JONES, 40, of The Moorings, Pontymoile, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH GREEN, 42, of Chichester Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the Caldicot bypass on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA DAVIES, aged 44, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.