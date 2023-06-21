*See the update from the Welsh Ambulance Service below.

Police received reports of a medical emergency on the evening on June 20 at Ringland Circle.

The Welsh Ambulance service attended, but could not save the boy.

Ringland Circle, where the tragedy took place (Image: Google Maps)

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Ringland Circle at about 6pm on 20 June.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed the death of a 9-year-old boy.”

Welsh Ambulance update: Two high acuity response unit paramedics sent

Welsh Ambulance have confirmed they were at the scene of the tragic incident yesterday.

The service say they sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, with the crew supported by an "advanced paramedic practitioner". Below is their statement in full.

“We were called at 5.58pm yesterday, June 20, to a medical emergency at an address in Ringland Circle, Newport.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by an advanced paramedic practitioner, two high acuity response unit paramedics, two operations managers and colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service Cymru.”

We’ll give you updates when we get them.