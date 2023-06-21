A 9-year-old boy has died after a medical emergency in Newport.
Police received reports of a medical emergency on the evening on June 20 at Ringland Circle.
The Welsh Ambulance service attended, but could not save the boy.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Ringland Circle at about 6pm on 20 June.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed the death of a 9-year-old boy.”
We’ve contacted the ambulance service and will give you updates when we get them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article