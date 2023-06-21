Police received reports of a medical emergency on the evening on June 20 at Ringland Circle.

The Welsh Ambulance service attended, but could not save the boy.

Ringland Circle, where the tragedy took place (Image: Google Maps)

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Ringland Circle at about 6pm on 20 June.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed the death of a 9-year-old boy.”

We’ve contacted the ambulance service and will give you updates when we get them.