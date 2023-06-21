Researchers of the Sea Watch Foundation spotted a Minke whale off the Cardigan Bay Special area of Conservation in what researchers called a “thrilling encounter”.

A spokesperson for the Sea Watch Foundation said: “In a thrilling encounter that left our dedicated team of marine researchers in awe, a majestic minke whale was sighted during a line transect survey on June 15, 2023.

“The remarkable event took place approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of Cardigan Bay, amidst an area teeming with shearwaters. The whale's behavior, as observed by Katrin Lohrengel, Sea Watch's Monitoring Officer, indicated potential foraging activities, as it gracefully engaged in deep dives.”

Renowned for their agility and inquisitive nature, minke whales captivate with their smaller size compared to other baleen whales. These graceful creatures embark on deep dives, skillfully hunting for their preferred prey, including fish and krill.

The sighting is the first documented instance of a minke whale in the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC) since 2013. The foundation said the “significance of this encounter cannot be overstated, as it underscores the importance of continuous scientific efforts in studying and conserving the abundant marine biodiversity of this region”.

Additionally, another minke whale was sighted the following day, June 16, 2023, 11 nautical miles off the Llyn Peninsula during a separate survey conducted by Professor Peter GH Evans, Director of the Sea Watch Foundation.

The spokesperson for the foundation added: “As we celebrate this momentous milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our understanding of marine ecosystems and advocating for the protection of vulnerable species.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the local community, volunteers, and stakeholders whose unwavering support has made sightings like this possible.”

“The sighting of a minke whale further emphasizes the ecological significance of the Cardigan Bay SAC, highlighting the urgent need for sustained conservation efforts to safeguard this vital marine environment.”