The CoastSnap project run by the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre uses repeated photographs of precise locations to track the changes over time, such as rising sea levels, storms, human activities and others.

And anyone can get involved by visiting the 17 locations along the Wales Coast Path - including in Newport and the surrounding area - and taking a picture.

A post with some information, a camera and cradle is set up at each location, where visitors can either take a picture using the camera, or their own, and submit it to the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre website.

The collected data will be made accessible to researchers, organisations, and policymakers. This shared information will assist in making informed decisions and developing strategies for preserving the ecological integrity of the Wales Coast Path.

Gwyn Nelson, programme manager at Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre, said: “The CoastSnap project will undoubtedly have a long-lasting impact across Wales, contributing towards global efforts to better understand — and offset — coastal erosion.

“Our coastlines can only be protected if we have detailed knowledge of the changes taking place — even if these changes are incremental. And often, the best way to understand the extent of coastal erosion is through close monitoring and regular image capture.

“We know so many people living in and visiting Wales are deeply passionate about protecting the environment — so we look forward to seeing the people of Wales and beyond engaging with the Wales Coast Path in this meaningful way.”

The full list of locations included in the CoastSnap study:

Barry: Whitmore Bay east – by the beach huts;

Barry: Whitmore Bay west – by Zio’s;

Beaumaris: Seafront;

Cardiff: Lamby Way;

Criccieth: West beach;

Goldcliffe: Black Rock;

Gower: Langland Bay;

Llandudno: View of the Great Orme;

Llandudno: View of the Little Orme;

Newport: Seawall;

Penarth: Looking towards the pier;

Porthcawl: Seafront;

Port Talbot: Seafront;

Rhyl: Seafront;

Talacre: Seafront;

Tenby: North beach;

Tenby: South beach.

To learn more about CoastSnap in Wales and to find the nearest snap point, visit the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre website at wcmc.wales/coastsnap