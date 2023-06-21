It comes as Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin spoke to Andrew Marr his LBC radio show, as Martin shared there are "no limits" on prices.

The warning comes as the cost of living crisis continues to disrupt the price of goods with many facing increased costs.

The Wetherspoons owner added that the price of pint of beer could "quite probably" reach £8 if costs continue to go in their current direction.

Price of a pint in Wetherspoons could reach £10

Martin was also questioned if the cost of beer in the pub chain would ever reach above £10.

In response, he said "Andrew there are no limits" adding: "There are certainly some pubs that do that, and it’s gone up more than you would imagine.

Would you pay £10 for a pint? (Image: Canva)

"Around the country – I go around the country visiting pubs and talking to our pub managers – whereas it’s not a fiver in our pubs, it’s a fiver in a lot of pubs from Penzance to Wick at the moment.

"So yeah, the price has gone up a hell of a lot."

The price of brewing has increased due to larger energy costs and supply chain issues creating a domino effect on the beer prices.

Martin of Wetherspoons did also mention the idea that some breweries are reportedly watering down beer to save money and claim tax breaks, according to the Mirror, as big brewing companies including Foster, Spitfire, Bishop's Finger and Old Speckled Hen all saw a reduced amount of alcohol content.

An investigation by Mail on Sunday did find that some companies were not cutting costs as reductions seem small seeing them have a tax saving of around 2p to 3p every beer.

Some breweries are reducing the amount of alcohol in their drinks. (Image: PA)

Speaking of the reduction, Martin said: "Well, I think it's a crazy move.

"But again, it's financed by tax because if you bring beer down to 3.4%, which is much lower than almost any beer you ever buy in the pub, you get a big tax break on the basis that of the incredibly stupid reasoning that people will drink less alcohol if they drink weak beer.

"That's just not the way people are. So I think it's a bad idea. Brewers have jumped on the bandwagon, they can't resist a 25 pence tax break, but we are going to try and avoid doing it.

"Well, we might have... but we want the proper strength beers.”

Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent: