The store at Harlech Retail Park in Cardiff Road will permanently close its doors in September, after becoming the comapny's final branch in Gwent.

Homebase at Beauford Park in Chepstow closed in April 2019 after it was announced in August 2018 that the garden retailer entered into a company voluntary agreement.

It is currently unknown how many staff will be affected by the closure of the Newport store.

A spokesperson for for the company said: “Our Homebase store in Newport will close in September and were working hard to support our team members.”

The Newport store will become the sixth Homebase to close in Wales, after three stores in Cardiff were closed in 2018 and 2019, followed by one in Wrexham and one in Swansea.

Once the store closes, only two branches of Homebase will remain in South Wales - one in Bridgend, and the other in Haverfordwest.