Adam Hargreaves caused the fracture when he fell on top of PC Nathan Jelley at Newport Central police station after trying to assault a custody detention officer.

The victim was taking the defendant to the ground following the kick at the custody desk which narrowly missed his colleague’s head.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said: “PC Jelley felt a popping sensation and was in severe pain.”

Hargreaves was arrested in Newport on March 21 as part of a domestic violence investigation which was not proceeded with.

The defendant had given a false name despite having ‘Adam’ tattooed on his neck, Mr Howells told Cardiff Crown Court.

The 29-year-old was "abusive, aggressive and threatened to headbutt one officer".

When Hargreaves was being booked into custody at the police station he vowed to spit on anyone who searched him before carrying out the assault.

Mr Howells said: “The defendant went on to say in the interview say that the injury caused to the officer was accidental.

“He had no intention to do it and added he was angry as he felt he had been subjected to unreasonable force and officers were not loosening his handcuffs.”

Reading PC Jelley's victim personal statement, he told the court the officer hasn’t been able to go back to work since the incident because of his injury.

It has also put his ambition of joining the firearms unit on hold.

“Police officers are not robots in uniform, but people just trying to do their job,” PC Jelley said.

“He had no reason to assault me that day and this is the third physical assault that I have been subjected to in five years of service.”

Hargreaves, 29, of Cot Farm Close, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had previous convictions for assault and offences against the police.

Alice Sykes, representing the father-of-five, said: “The defendant wants to express his remorse to the court.”

She said Hargreaves had endured a “negative childhood” and had been taken into care when he was aged five.

Recorder Simon Hughes told the defendant: “You gave false details as to your name which was substantially undermined by the fact that your name is Adam and you had ‘Adam’ tattooed on your neck which enabled them to identify you.”

"By your own admission in the pre-sentence report you have animosity towards police officers and members of the public services in general.

“You’ve had an extremely difficult life but it does not justify your behaviour.

“You continue to present a danger to the public and police officers especially.

He added: “You kicked out at the custody detention officer and luckily you missed him.

“Someone was going to get it that day and unfortunately it was PC Jelley who did.”

Hargreaves was jailed for 12 months.