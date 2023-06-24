DO you remember the first live gig you ever went to? We've had a look in our archives at some gigs staged here in south Wales and found some crackers. From Shirley Bassey to Arctic Monkeys, take a look at our photos and remember some brilliant gigs from the past.

South Wales Argus: Dame Shirley Bassey at Cardiff International Arena in 2006

How amazing does Shirley Bassey look in this glittering yellow dress? This photo is from her performance at Cardiff CIA in 2006.

South Wales Argus: Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers performing at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007

A classic move, Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers caught mid scissor kick performing at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.

South Wales Argus: Kelly Jones at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. in 2005

Kelly Jones at the  Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005.

South Wales Argus: Liberty X in 2005 at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

A classic 2000s look, Liberty X in 2005 at the  Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

South Wales Argus: Arctic Monkeys at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007

They've come a long way from this picture and will headline Glastonbury this weekend. Arctic Monkeys at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.

South Wales Argus: Jay Kay, frontman of Jamiroquai, performs at the CIA in Cardiff

Jay Kay, frontman of Jamiroquai, performs at the CIA in Cardiff.

South Wales Argus: The Manic Street Preachers at Newport Centre, 1997

A young Nicky Wire at Newport Centre, 1997.

There are more pictures in our gallery above. What was your favourite live gig?