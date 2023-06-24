DO you remember the first live gig you ever went to? We've had a look in our archives at some gigs staged here in south Wales and found some crackers. From Shirley Bassey to Arctic Monkeys, take a look at our photos and remember some brilliant gigs from the past.
How amazing does Shirley Bassey look in this glittering yellow dress? This photo is from her performance at Cardiff CIA in 2006.
A classic move, Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers caught mid scissor kick performing at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.
Kelly Jones at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005.
A classic 2000s look, Liberty X in 2005 at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
They've come a long way from this picture and will headline Glastonbury this weekend. Arctic Monkeys at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.
Jay Kay, frontman of Jamiroquai, performs at the CIA in Cardiff.
A young Nicky Wire at Newport Centre, 1997.
There are more pictures in our gallery above. What was your favourite live gig?
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here