How amazing does Shirley Bassey look in this glittering yellow dress? This photo is from her performance at Cardiff CIA in 2006.

A classic move, Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers caught mid scissor kick performing at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.

Kelly Jones at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2005.

A classic 2000s look, Liberty X in 2005 at the Tsunami Relief concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

They've come a long way from this picture and will headline Glastonbury this weekend. Arctic Monkeys at the CIA in Cardiff in 2007.

Jay Kay, frontman of Jamiroquai, performs at the CIA in Cardiff.

A young Nicky Wire at Newport Centre, 1997.

There are more pictures in our gallery above. What was your favourite live gig?