In a statement, released online, a Post Office spokesperson confirmed "we will be opening a new type of Post Office branch in your area".

The area in question is Sayan Enterprise Ltd on Oakley Way in the town.

The new Post Office service will come into effect from 1pm on Thursday, June 29.

The "new lighter format" will take the form of Drop & Collect.

This, the Post Office says, has been developed to "take advantage of the opportunities a vibrant, and increasingly competitive, parcels market offers".

"The new Drop & Collect will offer Post Office services from a handheld device, providing convenient access for customers to bill payments and prepaid parcel collections and returns," the statement continues.

"To maximise accessibility to these services that our customers are increasingly seeking, more complex services like personal and business banking will not be available at this branch."

Services available at new Caldicot Post Office

The following services will be available at the "lighter format" Post Office:

Parcel collect and return - pre-paid only;

Bill payments;

Mobile top-ups.

The service will be available from 8am until 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

A wider range of Post Office services are available from the nearby branches at West End Post Office on Newport Road, Caldicot and Caerwent Post Office.