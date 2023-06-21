Karina Brooks, 27, from Newport was in “funny mood” when she attacked the man after they’d spent the day drinking at a party.

Eugene Egan, prosecuting, said: “The partner of the defendant was stabbed at Evesham Court in Newport at 11.30pm on February 2 this year.

“They had been in a relationship since about June of 2022.

“The weapon concerned was a kitchen knife.

“She said that she had taken cocaine at one point and seemed in an odd mood.”

Mr Egan added: “When he arrived back at her flat she was slurring her words.

“The victim went to hug her to calm her down and she pushed him back with two hands to his chest.

MORE NEWS: Man who ‘hates police’ jailed for breaking officer’s ankle

“She walked to the kitchen and got a knife from the drawer and she brandished it.

“He asked if she was going to stab him.”

She then “jabbed” the knife at him and stabbed him in the left forearm just above the wrist.

“He grabbed her wrists and got her to the floor and straddled her,” Mr Egan told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The defendant spat at him and tried to bite his arms before she was disarmed.

“The knife was thrown away by the victim to the side and he made a 999 call to the emergency services as he straddled her.”

Brooks then assaulted PC Luke Francis as he was trying to arrest her.

“She spat in the officer's cheek and forehead,” Mr Egan said. “He was trying to detain her as she resisted the police.

“A spit hood was applied to the defendant and she was, in the opinion of the officers, under the influence of intoxicants, potentially drugs.

“She was acting as if she was possessed. She was handcuffed and arrested.”

Despite having the hood over her head, she still managed to spit at PC Jade Butterworth through it with the saliva “landing on the face near the mouth of the officer” as she was being booked in at Newport Central police station.

Her now ex-boyfriend was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he received eight stitches for his wound.

Brooks, formerly of Evesham Court, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and two counts of an assault on an emergency worker.

Kevin Seal, representing the defendant, said in mitigation his client had been in “a toxic relationship” with her then partner.

Brooks had since moved to Bridgend and was drinking less after she had become “alcohol dependent”.

She weighed just seven stone when she carried out the assault, the court was told.

Her barrister added: “She is genuinely regretful and remorseful.

“It is fortunate for him and her that there were no more serious injuries.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told the defendant: “You had drunk a substantial amount of alcohol and taken cocaine which are aggravating factors.”

He said he was able to spare sending her to prison because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Brooks was jailed for 19 months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A 10-year restraining order was imposed preventing her from contacting her ex-partner.

Brooks thanked the judge before she left the dock.