Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Death of Stalin) were in town last week, filming scenes for an upcoming film based on The Salt Path.

The book, written as a memoir by Raynor Winn, charts the story of a couple who lose their home.

Days later the husband is diagnosed with a terminal illness and so they decide to embark on a year-long trek of the South West Coast Path.

The big screen adaptation is being directed by Marianne Elliott and marks her directorial debut, having previously been known for theatrical shows such as War Horse.

Anderson and Isaacs portray the couple in the story - Raynor and Moth Winn.

The pair were spotted shooting scenes on St Mary's Street and in the centre of Chepstow last week.

Some of the shops had had their fronts redecorated so as to take on the appearance of coastal Cornish tourist shops.

Other scenes were filmed at the Boar's Head pub in Aust, just over the Severn Bridge from Chepstow.