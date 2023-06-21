The biggest festival in the world sees over 200,000 music fans head to Somerset to see a huge list of big names perform.

Some of the acts attached for 2023 include Sir Elton John, Guns n' Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and many more.

One of the usual features of the event is a live webcam of the event, and here's the information on how to watch it.

#Glastonbury2023 gates are open! Here’s to an amazing few days on the farm! pic.twitter.com/iHVJG49yGe — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 21, 2023

How to watch live BBC Glastonbury webcam

On the BBC website here you are able to see a live view of Worthy Farm, including some of the stages, which continually shifts back and forth.

Its page says: "Watch the world’s most famous festival grow with the BBC Glastonbury Webcam.

"Our little camera on the barn brings you the most recent views of the Pyramid, Woodsies and Green Fields’ stages as the land around Worthy Farm transforms into a sprawling city of magical treats."

When will Glastonbury 2023 headliners be performing?





Most of the big names won't be performing until the weekend, with Arctic Monkeys topping the bill on Friday night on the Pyramid Stage.

However, their slot has been thrown into question after the rock band had to cancel their Dublin show which was scheduled for Wednesday at the last minute due to their frontman Alex Turner suffering from acute laryngitis.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Lizzo will play immediately before and has joint headline billing on the line-up poster.

Finally, Sir Elton’s headline slot on Sunday night is expected to draw large crowds, as it marks the end of his scheduled farewell tour dates in the UK.

Also on the bill across the weekend are Christine And The Queens, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.