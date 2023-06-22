Coleg y Cymoedd has unveiled its new Ystrad Mynach campus at an official launch event following a multi-million-pound revamp.

The South Wales college has invested more than £9 million into the campus over the last year.

Coleg y Cymoedd renovation work

The work includes:

renovations to more than 20 classrooms;

a new restaurant;

development of VR and robotic provisions;

a painting and decorating workshop;

the creation of a dedicated sports facility.

Attended by local employers, industry partners and school representatives, the event included a tour of the recently refurbished classrooms and new facilities before enjoying a three-course seated meal at the campus’ new and improved restaurant, whose acclaimed team has been shortlisted for the finals of this year’s Wales Food Awards.

More than £2 million has been spent on improving the restaurant and catering facilities at Ystrad Mynach.

The launch comes as the campus celebrates 50 years of catering provisions at the site, with former learner, Michael Coggan, who went on to win Channel 4’s Bake Off The Professionals, also attending the event to show support for the college that kick-started his career.

The new £2.5 million sports facility will support the training of approximately 100 sport learners each year.

Workshops for electronics, computing and painting and decorating, as well as an array of classrooms have been completely renovated to a value of almost £2 million.

Jonathan Morgan, Principal at Coleg y Cymoedd, said: “Our renovations will mean our graduates finish their qualifications equipped with the skills they need to jump right into their chosen careers, whether they’ve looking to go to university, enter an apprenticeship or pursue professional sporting routes.

"Having top facilities also helps us to work with local partners and map out direct career and work experience opportunities.”