The kittens were found by a jogger yesterday afternoon - June 20 - in Belle Vue Park.

They had been abandoned in a mesh playpen at the side of the road.

The kittens - four boys and two girls - have been named Haribo, Humbug, Bon Bon, Toffee, Butterscotch and Mintoes.

After a vet check-up at RSPCA Merthyr Veterinary Clinic they have been taken to one of the charity’s dedicated fosters for around-the-clock care.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre deputy manager Kath Logan said: “These poor kittens - estimated to be around six weeks old - were found alone in the park yesterday afternoon.

“They were wet and underweight. Luckily they were found and that person then brought them to us.

"We don’t know how long they had been there and what happened to them.

“They are so young and really shouldn’t be without their mum.”

The kittens have been transferred to the team at RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre where a foster home has been found for them.

"If an owner is not found - they then will be put up for rehoming when they are old enough," Ms Logan said.

“We very much like to thank our foster carers for all that they do. Looking after kittens this young is hard work and we really appreciate everything they do to help these animals in need.”

In the first five months of 2023 - 7,700 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA’s emergency line - a substantial increase on the first five months of 2022, where 7,024 incidents were reported.

This marks a rise of 9.6 per cent.

Help RSPCA Cymru investigate abandoned kittens in Newport

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for anyone with information to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting 1098158.