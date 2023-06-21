Kallum Mogford, 25, didn’t give way at a junction while at the wheel of an Audi and ploughed into a “terrified” Elizabeth Williams in Newbridge.

He then drove off without stopping to see if she was OK or call the emergency services after writing off her Mazda on North Road.

She was lucky to escape with relatively minor injuries after the crash on Saturday, September 24, 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was drinking with his football team at Newbridge Labour Club and a witness said they served him with a vodka and lemonade.

“At 7.15pm he left in a black Audi parked outside and drove a short distance before he was involved in a collision with Elizabeth Williams.

“He didn’t give way at a junction and pulled out into the road causing her car to flip over and land on its roof.

“The victim’s car was written off and she had to be cut of the vehicle by the emergency services.

“The defendant didn’t stop to assist and left the area.

“It is fortunate that the victim didn’t sustain more serious injuries.

“She had scars to her knuckles and a cracked tooth which required treatment with a dentist and cost £139.”

Miss Williams was left £350 out of pocket after the £5,000 Mazda was a write-off.

Mogford, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He has 21 previous convictions for 40 offences which included dangerous driving and drug driving.

Mogford is currently serving a 45-month prison sentence for drug dealing.

Nick Clough, mitigating, said: “The defendant had drunk just one single vodka and lemonade.

“He was giving a friend a lift and it was a difficult junction to navigate.”

Mogford is due to be released from jail in December 2024.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told the defendant: “It was fortunate that Miss Williams escaped with minimal injuries.

“This was no doubt a terrifying event for her.

“Seeing how seriously damaged her vehicle was, and no doubt appreciating that there may well have been a possibility that somebody was seriously injured, you chose not to display the bravery of remaining at the scene but drove off.”

He added: “You have an appalling driving record.”

Mogford was jailed for four weeks on top of his current prison sentence.

He was also banned from driving for six months following his release from custody next year.