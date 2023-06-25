By Risca Museum Committee chairman John Venn

Almost 60 years ago, Pontywaun Grammar School in Risca closed with pupils transferred to Bassaleg and Newbridge. When this was first proposed it caused great local resentment and a protest group was formed, the Association for the Preservation of Pontywaun Grammar School (A.P.P.G.S).

A very detailed letter was sent to Sir David Eccles, minister of education, complaining about the Monmouthshire County Council's decision a copy of which appeared in the Risca Advertiser together with an report headed 'The Little Dictators'. and a protest march through Risca was took place which was covered by the Argus at the time (including photographs).

Although a small school, it had an outstanding academic and and sporting record with many pupils going on to distinguished careers in the professional and sporting world. These include Dame June Clark (President of the Royal College of Nurses), Sir Graham Sutton ((Head of the Meteorological Office, Rosa Morris (who's 1940 PhD thesis on aerodynamics contributed to the development of the spitfire), also rugby internationals Brian Jones and Jackie Hurrell. In it's final years, the school was awarded five state scholarships to Oxford or Cambridge.

The Pontywaun School District, initially, covering the area from Newbridge to Rogerstone was formed in 1894 but with no site for the school. By October 1897 things were sufficiently advanced for the School Board to seek temporary accommodation and they were allowed to use the schoolrooms of the Baptist and Wesleyan chapels in Crosskeys. The school commenced at these temporary bases on 1st June 1898 with 20 pupils, 12 boys and 8 girls. By the end of June there were 22 boys and 21 girls.

Plans for the new building, on land donated by Lord Tredegar in Commercial Street, Pontymister, were approved in November 1898 and the building tender accepted in May 1899 with two foundation laid on 9th August 1899.

On May 1, 1900 the building was sufficiently ready for pupils to move in with the official opening ceremony, performed by Sir Lewis Morris (a late substitute for Lord Tredegar), taking place on 2nd November 1900. This concluded with a luncheon for the dignitaries held at the Risca Public Hall.

For former pupils to get together twenty years ago, a highly successful and enjoyable reunion was held and this year may be one of the last opportunities for former pupils to get together considering that the youngest people leaving the school in 1963 are now in their mid-seventies.