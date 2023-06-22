Abergavenny Pride returns on Saturday, June 24, for the second year after the pandemic stopped it taking place in 2020. It returned last year in a new venue at St Mary’s Priory Centre and Tithe Barn.

Last year’s event saw around 1,000 people take part and organisers say it's only going to get bigger.

David Allardice, one of the organisers for Abergavenny Pride, said: “We believe at last year’s event saw over 1,000 people visit over the course of the day.

“We have had a lot of interest about this year’s event, so we are expecting a lot more this year depending on the weather.

Abergavenny Pride (Image: Abergavenny Pride)

Last years Pride event in Abergavenny. Picture: Abergavenny Pride

“But we are constrained to 500 people at any one time, for safety reasons, so we are hoping people will spread out their visit over the course of the afternoon giving more people a chance to enjoy the event.”

This year’s event will see a parade for the first time to celebrate the LGBT+ community in Abergavenny.

The parade will start at 11am in the square by the Grofield Pub in Baker Street and will proceed down Frogmore Street, Nevill Street, St John’s Street and Flannel Street

It will then go through Market Street, next to Abergavenny Market before going back up the High Street and ending near the Baker Street cinema.

He added: “It is the first time we have had a parade, and it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in the heart of the town.

Abergavenny Pride (Image: Abergavenny Pride)

The route of the parade as it proceeds through Abergavenny Town Centre. Picture: Abergavenny Pride

“One of the goals of founding the group Aber Pride was to demonstrate that there were LGBTQIA+ people in Abergavenny and surrounding communities.

“We are already serving you coffee, fixing your car and delivering your parcels, even though we were largely invisible at the time.

He told the Argus that there is plenty of support for people who are struggling with their sexuality or gender identity.

“Being out and proud in the town also gives support to people who are still working out their sexual or gender identity, showing that they need not be alone.

“So, we're hopeful that we will get enough people to really make a noise and celebrate our presence in the town.”

Abergavenny Pride (Image: Abergavenny Pride)

The line-up of events at Abergavenny Pride on Saturday, June 24. Picture: Abergavenny Pride.

The main event is between 12pm-5pm with live entertainment, a kid’s area, stalls, food, and a bar. The think space is open from 12pm-5pm with LGBTQIA+ talks and workshops in the Tithe Barn.

Evening entertainment will be provided from 7.30pm until 11pm, which will include drag artists, a comedian and DJ.