Dylan Willis, 28, is accused of the attempted murder of 25-year-old Cohen McCann in Cwmbran last week.

The defendant was arrested following an incident at West Roedin in the Coed Eva area of the town at around 8.45pm on Thursday, June 15.

Police attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mr McCann was taken to hospital.

Gwent Police said earlier this week that he was in a stable condition.

Willis is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Paul Cawthra on the same date.

The defendant, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to appear before the crown court on July 17.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call them on 101 or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300197354.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.