PART of the busy A465 Heads of the Valleys Road will be closed this weekend.
The road will be closed in both directions between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and the Brynmawr Roundabout from 6am on Saturday, June 24, to 6pm on Sunday, June 25.
The closures are in place so maintenance and repair can be carried out the Jack Williams Bridge barrier. The bridge itself will be open, with traffic lights in place.
🚧Roadworks🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 21, 2023
⛔#A465 in both directions between #Brynmawr & #Gilwern⛔
📆24/06/23 - 25/06/23 | ⌚06:00 - 18:00
Full details⤵https://t.co/iHJgYIkFH1 pic.twitter.com/mLfFrcO0MV
A statement on the Traffic Wales website says: This work is taking place on an 8km section of the A465 road, between Brynmawr and Gilwern.
"The existing A465 was built in the 1960s and a traffic study identified the need to improve the road by making the road safer, especially around junctions and areas with poor visibility (and) improving traffic flow and making it safer to overtake."
The same section of road will be closed on the following weekends:
- July 1 and 2;
- July 8 and 9;
- July 22 and 23.
These dates are subject to change based on factors such as the weather.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here