THIS week we delved into the archive and found old pictures of Blackwood from 1980s and 90s. They show the building of the Market Place as well as the old outdoor market stallholders. There are views of High Street showing all the old shops as well as some residents. Share your memories of Blackwood with us.

Looking down Blackwood High Street in 1993.

Another view of the town centre on a busy market day.

Blackwood Bus Station in 1989 where a new development was planned.

The building of Blackwood's £7m shopping centre in 1990.

Ken Bidder, who lived near Blackwood Market.

Stallholders setting up the market in Blackwood in 1989.

Wendy Morgan, with daughter Natalie, and neighbour Wendy Williams at Ms Williams home in Blackwood in 1993.