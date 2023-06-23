BAILEY ROE, 24, of Forge Lane, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A4042 on December 23, 2022.

He was fined £160 and must pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

COLIN THOMAS, 64, of Linden Lea Drive, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, causing criminal damage to furniture and fittings and an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 on June 10.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete 29 days of an accredited programme and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

AARON JENKINS, 32, of The Crescent, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted harassment between December 28 last year and January 6.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ALEXANDER MARSH, 42, of Church Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Stow Path, Llanyravon, Cwmbran on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN HALE, 35, of Diana Street, Roath, Cardiff must pay £798 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON FAIRCLOUGH, 37, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Road last Christmas Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW RYAN GRIFFITHS, 42, of Manor Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road on December 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.