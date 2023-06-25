Philip Evans, 40, was caught swerving across road in the Fochriw area of Caerphilly in heavy traffic on April Fools’ Day.

He was slowing down before speeding up again in an Audi S1 car, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

“When the police approached him after he had stopped at traffic lights, he revved his engine and started jerking the car forward,” prosecutor Hywel Davies said.

“The officers forcefully removed the keys and the defendant from the vehicle.”

They believed Evans was “under the influence” and found he had a wooden bat in the vehicle as well as diazepam tablets.

The defendant, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw admitted driving while disqualified, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a class C drug and driving without insurance.

Evans has 30 previous convictions for 49 offences that included violence and theft.

They also comprise driving while disqualified, drug driving and driving without due care and attention.

The court was told Evans had spent the last five weeks remanded in jail after being remanded in custody.

Hannah Friedman, mitigating, said of her client: “He is a self-employed builder who has a job waiting for him when he is released from prison.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told Evans: “Members of the public contacted the police informing them that a male driving an Audi motor vehicle was intoxicated and asleep at the wheel.

“When police attended at the scene you weren't to be found but you were soon located.”

He added: “You have a total of 30 driving offences – that is an appalling driving record.

“You are clearly not learning the lessons from your previous sentences.

“You were convicted in October 2019 of driving while under the influence of drugs and were disqualified from driving for a period of 36 months.

“In March 2020 you were caught driving again and given a 40-month disqualification.

“In December 2020 you went prison for 16 weeks for driving in breach of that disqualification and disqualified for a further six years.

“You continue to present a danger to the public and in my view your offending stems from your drug dependency.”

Evans was jailed for 17 weeks.

He was banned from driving for eight years and will have to sit an extended driving test if he wants to regain his licence.