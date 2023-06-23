David Evans, 60, was locked up after he admitted setting fire to a fence owned by Peter Heyworth and assaulting him earlier this month.

The offences took place on June 11, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Evans, of Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood pleaded guilty to arson and assault by beating.

The offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified,” the court heard.

They were also committed while the defendant had been made the subject of a suspended prison term.

Evans was jailed for 17 weeks and must pay an £85 surcharge and a £154 surcharge.