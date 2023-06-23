A MAN has been jailed after he carried out an arson attack and an assault on one of his neighbours.
David Evans, 60, was locked up after he admitted setting fire to a fence owned by Peter Heyworth and assaulting him earlier this month.
The offences took place on June 11, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Evans, of Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood pleaded guilty to arson and assault by beating.
The offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified,” the court heard.
They were also committed while the defendant had been made the subject of a suspended prison term.
Evans was jailed for 17 weeks and must pay an £85 surcharge and a £154 surcharge.
