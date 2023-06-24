Mr Danter says he’s submitted planning permission to build a holiday camp that could accommodate up to 600 people at Hayes Road in Sully, but, as yet, has been frustrated by the lack of response from the Vale of Glamorgan Council planning department.

Now, he says he’s willing to purchase another site off the council to build his holiday camp.

It comes as Mr Danter revealed he was willing to sink £20 million into Hayes Road to build holiday accommodation using shipping containers in the style of the Goodsheds in Barry.

However, the plans have received condemnation from much of the community who are disgusted that Mr Danter would build his holiday resort next to Ty Hafan Childrens’ Hospice.

A petition to the council’s planning department, titled ‘Say No!! To Holiday Park next to Ty Hafan’ has reached over 8,000 signatures.

If Mr Danter can’t get permission for building the holiday camp at Hayes Road – which he said would then be turned into a light industrial site – he wants to purchase the council’s car park at Nell’s Point, site of the old Barry Butlins, and turn that into his holiday camp. However, at the moment, this looks unlikely to happen.

Mr Danter says he is frustrated at the lack of dialogue with the council as he looks to invest millions into the area to create his holiday camp, which he says will bring jobs and money to the area.

“What has gone wrong between Henry Danter and this council?” Mr Danter lamented.

“If I knew, I could sort it. I think they do not want to sell to me. I want to know why I am being treated like this? What is going on here? We need answers.”

Henry Danter says he can't understand why the council won't speak to him (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Bronwen Brooks, deputy leader and Cabinet member for sustainable places, said no land is currently available for sale and any land that does come up will be marketed through the appropriate channels.

"The Vale of Glamorgan Council is not currently marketing any land which would be suitable for developments of this kind,” said Cllr Brooks.

“The Nell's Point site is not currently for sale. It is currently being used as a car park and this meanwhile use will continue until the council’s Barry Place Making work determines the long-term future of this land.

“Any future development opportunities would be marketed openly to enable any interested parties to bid for the land."

