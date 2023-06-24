JOSHUA PRICE, 29, of St Margaret's Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £762 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and for driving a vehicle when the registration mark fails to conform with regulations on the A472 in Pontypool on November 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KERI WILLIAMS, 54, of Laburnam Way, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone on the M48 on January 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN WILLIAMS, 41, of Victoria Place, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANDREW NAYLOR, 56, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £438 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JADE PENN, 34, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle on Malpas Road on December 14, 2022 with obligatory lighting equipment not fitted.

CRAIG WAYNE WELCH, 34, of Salway Avenue, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on January 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DEAN PEAKE, 46, Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Alma Street on December 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLOTTE SARAH O'BRIEN, 34, of Cae Mawr Grove, Caldicot must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on January 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADEL MUSTAFA, 38, of Hubert Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Usk Road, Pontypool on December 20, 2022.