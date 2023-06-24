Timothy Worel, 52, from Blaina was granted bail by a judge on the condition he doesn’t enter the Bush Inn.

He is also prohibited from contacting his victim or posting anything about her on social media.

Worel had faced the allegation of stalking the woman between February and August last year.

However, the prosecution accepted his plea to harassment during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Peter Donnison, representing Worel, of High Street, said his client had already spent three weeks remanded in custody over the charge and 205 days on an electronically monitored curfew.

The case was adjourned by Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant until July 21 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant.