A MAN has been banned from going to one of his local pubs after he pleaded guilty to harassing a woman.
Timothy Worel, 52, from Blaina was granted bail by a judge on the condition he doesn’t enter the Bush Inn.
He is also prohibited from contacting his victim or posting anything about her on social media.
Worel had faced the allegation of stalking the woman between February and August last year.
However, the prosecution accepted his plea to harassment during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Peter Donnison, representing Worel, of High Street, said his client had already spent three weeks remanded in custody over the charge and 205 days on an electronically monitored curfew.
The case was adjourned by Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant until July 21 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the defendant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article