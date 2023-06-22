New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Newport’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds, Lyne Road, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Glebelands Cafe @ The Indoor Bowls at Newport Indoor Bowls Centre, Glebelands Stadium, Bank Street, Newport; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: The Borderer Harvester at 323 Malpas Road, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Slim's Meat Feast Limited at Redrow Site Canteen, Llanwern Village Development Site, Cot Hill, Llanwern; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: The Italian Job at Food Stall Fc0.06, Newport Provisions Market, High Street, Newport; rated on June 2
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bettws Rugby Club at Bettws Rugby Football Club, Ty Coch Playing Fields, Leach Road, Bettws; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Vibez at 11 - 15 Cambrian Road, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Bettws Social Club at Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Tredegar Arms at 157 Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Parc-Y-Prior Public House at Parc-Y-Prior Inn, Almond Drive, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 2
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Wai Wai Takeaway at 203 Cardiff Road, Newport, South Wales; rated on June 15
