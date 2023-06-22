Musk, 51, posted a message on his social media platform Twitter that he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg, 39.

Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location".

Following that Musk then replied to Zuckerberg's response with: "Vegas Octagon", BBC News reports.

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊



The Octagon is the competition mat and fenced-in area used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts in Las Vegas.

Who will win the fight?





The exchanges between Musk and Zuckerberg have garnered much attention online, with many trying to predict who would come out on top.

Zuckerberg has already been training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and has recently won Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

Meanwhile, Musk has tweeted: "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air."

In terms of his potential strategy, he posted: "I have this great move that I call "The Walrus", where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."