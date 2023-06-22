The music streaming giant has unveiled “one its biggest revamps yet” which they are giving to “all Desktop users worldwide”.

The main changes are “new additions to help align our Desktop experience with the mobile app”, like putting Your Library on the left in an effort to save time. Along with swapping out lists of playlists for picture icons, recently played mixes will jump to the top for easier use.

On the right-hand side, users will be able to see their ‘Now Playing’ - either a podcast or a song - and be able to explore more about the content and explore any potential upcoming live dates or merch.

In a blog post, the tech giant said: “We’re keeping the main content area unchanged, so it will still be your central hub to browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts. But you’ll also find a few new additions to help align our Desktop experience with the mobile app.

“On the left-hand side of the app window, we’re anchoring the new Your Library so you can quickly access your saved music and podcast collections. And from initial insights we’ve seen, users have found that the new Library helps them save time, provides them with a better overview, and allows them to more easily switch between playlists.”

They added: “Together, the individually customizable design of these new views provides a richer experience, more context, and quicker access to personal favourites.”