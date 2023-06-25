Sharkbite Burgers has humble beginnings – the business was launched by couple Mark ‘Sharkey’ Williams and Natasha Spencer-George from their Cwmbran home in September 2021.

Their burgers and meals - made from scratch using local ingredients - proved popular. In March 2022, when Covid restrictions eased, the duo opened their first restaurant which is based in the Grange Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

And now they have brought their "fin-tastic" food to Newport, opening a second venue.

Where is the Newport venue?





Sharkbite Burgers in Newport, which first opened its doors on June 16, is based in a unit at 2 Canal Terrace (NP20 2BL). This is just a short walk from the city centre, with the venue next door to a Greggs outlet.

Sharkbite Burgers, at Grange Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, is continuing to operate as normal.

How big is the Newport venue?





There are six large tables in Sharkbite Burgers Newport which can sit six people – this means they can have up to 36 diners in store.

There is the option for burger fans to dine in the restaurant or to takeaway.

Do people have to book a table?





There’s no need to book a table to eat at Sharkbite Burgers in Newport – people can just come into the store to order.

They can dine in, or take their food to go.

How can people order?





At the moment the only way to order is by coming into the Newport venue and ordering in person.

But, the new addition to the city will eventually be added to delivery platforms, allowing people to order online.

What are the opening times?





The opening times for Sharkbite Burgers in Newport are currently:

Wednesday: 5-10pm;

Thursday: 5-10pm;

Friday: 5pm - 10pm;

Saturday: 5pm - 10pm;

Sunday: 5pm - 10pm

What’s the food hygiene rating?





The Newport venue has not yet had a rating from Food Standards Agency, but the Cwmbran venue and the businesses food truck have both received five (very good) ratings.

You can find/follow Sharkbite Burgers online: