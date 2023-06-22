There was already plenty of warning from the likes of Transport for Wales and Cardiff Council about the chaos on roads and rails that could ensue as thousands of Harry Styles fans hit Cardiff for the second night of the pop king's back-to-back shows in the capital.

However, the evening commute turned out to be a nightmare and the M4 ground to a halt as two crashes occurred on the motorway, one on the westbound carriageway and one heading east, within the space of a couple of hours.

The first crash happened on the Prince of Wales bridge heading westbound, between junctions 22 and 23, at 6.20pm. It involved a Citroen C4 and a Honda. A man and woman, both 69, were taken to hospital for treatment.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, between junction 22 and 23, heading west, at around 6.20pm.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and WATOs (Welsh Assembly Traffic Officers).

“The collision involved two cars - a Citroen C4 and a Honda CRV.

“A 69-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Harry Styles caused a stir with his Cardiff gigs (Image: PA Media)

The second crash occurred at 8.20pm on the eastbound carriageway near junction 23 at Chepstow, and involved two Fiats collided.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, near junction 23 heading east, at around 8.20pm.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“The collision involved two cars - a Fiat 500 and a Fiat Punto.

“A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.”