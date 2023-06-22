Andrew Southwood told jurors he didn’t kill 51-year-old convicted sex offender Carl Ball in the Duffryn area of Newport last summer.

The alleged victim died on the night of Friday, August 19, 2022 just outside his flat on Heron Way.

The 39-year-old Southwood was giving evidence in his defence at the city’s crown court.

He denies murder and manslaughter.

Who is Andrew Southwood?





Southwood is the boyfriend of Katy Ball, one of Carl Ball’s sisters.

The alleged victim was a near neighbour of the defendant who lives on Chaffinch Way on the Duffryn housing estate.

Southwood told the court he is a father-of-five and has three children with his current partner Miss Ball.

He said he did “a lot of landscape gardening and fencing work” on the estate and in the Pill, Gaer and Maesglas areas of Newport.

The defendant said he spent the early part August 19 last year with his family at Cwmbran Boating Lake before they went for a McDonald’s.

Police investigating the alleged murder of Newport man Carl Ball (Image: Newsquest)

What is his defence?





Southwood told jurors he witnessed Mr Ball being assaulted by two masked men outside his flat that afternoon.

The prosecution claims the defendant beat him to death with a plank of wood following a “ferocious attack”.

Giving his examination-in-chief, Southwood said he was cycling in the Heron Way area while accompanied by his dog, who was not on a lead, when he saw two men in Covid masks beat up the alleged victim.

He told the court: “One of them picked up a plank of wood.

“Bally (Mr Ball) was mumbling, ‘Come on then’ or ‘go on then’.

“They both charged. One of them was swinging the piece of wood and the other his fist.”

Defence barrister Jonathan Elystan Rees KC asked him: “Did you see the plank of wood?”

Southwood replied: “I saw him being struck once or twice with it.

“One was throwing punches and I saw him being struck with the wood – it all happened so fast.”

‘Masked men wanted to speak to Mr Ball about a sister’

Southwood said he had pointed out Mr Ball’s flat to the masked men before they charged at and assaulted him.

The defendant claimed they wanted to speak to him.

“They shouted out to me, did I know a Bally who lived in the area?” he said.

“I said, ‘What’s he done now?’

“They said it was something to do with one of their sisters or one of their sister’s friends.”

Southwood: I was attacked by members of Mr Ball’s family at funeral

The defendant said he was attacked by members of Mr Ball’s family at the funeral of his brother Gareth Ball three weeks before the alleged murder.

Southwood was “jumped” at a wake held at Pill Harriers Social Club.

He said the deceased was not involved in that assault on him.

The defendant went to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment but left before he was seen.

He had a swollen left eye and a cut above his eye, the trial hears.

‘Southwood can be heard on 999 call beating Mr Ball’

Mark Cotter KC, prosecuting, told Southwood in cross-examination he was lying about the masked men carrying out an attack.

He said to the defendant it’s his voice that can be heard on a 999 call made by Mr Ball as he was allegedly being beaten with a plank of wood.

Mr Cotter said it’s Southwood who is caught on a recording of that emergency call saying: “Not so bad now, are you mate?”

The prosecutor put it to him: “That’s your voice, isn’t it?”

The defendant denied it was him.

The trial continues.