Businesses are given a food hygiene rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The aim of this rating, according to the Food Standards Agency, is "so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food".

According to the Food Standards Agency, zero ratings are given to businesses where "urgent improvement is required".

Do you run a food business?@foodgov have FREE online food safety courses available to help you and your business comply with food hygiene and food standards ✅



Find out more here 👇🏻https://t.co/aw4a94JINr#foodbusiness #foodsafety pic.twitter.com/LDcXcMc0BC — Business Support Helpline (@businessgov) June 15, 2023

The Food Standards Agency website said: "Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

"If the officer finds that a business’s hygiene standards are very poor and there is an imminent risk to public health, when food may be unsafe to eat, the officer must act to ensure consumers are protected.

"This could result in stopping part of the business or closing it down completely until it is safe to recommence."

The ratings are based on:

Handling of food

How food is stored

How food is prepared

Cleanliness of facilities

How food safety is managed

All the ratings are available through the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are all the restaurants and businesses in Wales that, at the time of publication, have a zero food hygiene rating.

Are there any restaurants or businesses near you with a zero food hygiene rating? (Image: Getty Images)

All the restaurants in Wales with a 'zero' food hygiene rating

Amos Restaurant

Address: 13 Monnow Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire, NP25 3EF;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: December 14, 2022.

AMR Catering

Address: The Conservative Club, 35 Lion Street, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford, HR3 5AB;

Business type: Pub/bar/nightclub;

Last inspected: December 22, 2022.

Ashburnham Bakery

Address: Heol Las Road, Talgarth, Brecon, Powys, LD3 0PH;

Business type: Manufacturers/packers;

Last inspected: March 24, 2023.

Authentic Japanese Foods Ltd / Cafe Up

Address: Bay Studios, Fabian Way, Crymlyn Burrows, Neath, Port Talbot, SA1 8QJ;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: December 7, 2022.

Beachside Cafe

Address: 5 Ffordd Y Traeth, Abermaw, Gwynedd, LL42 1LP;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: March 30, 2023.

Black and White Cafe

Address: 1A North Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, CF11 6NP;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: January 31, 2023.

Burger Van

Address: Storey Arms Lay By, Libanus, Brecon, Powys;

Business type: Mobile caterer;

Last inspected: November 29, 2022.

Cafe Brava

Address: 71 Pontcanna Street, Pontcanna, Cardiff, CF11 9HS;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: January 24, 2023.

Choc Box

Address: 1 Treforris Road, Dwygyfylchi, Penmaenmawr, LL34 6UB;

Business type: Retailer - other;

Last inspected: March 9, 2022.

Classic Fried Chicken

Address: 220 City Road, Roath, Cardiff, CF24 3JH;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: March 22, 2023.

Curry Palace

Address: 18 Church Street, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 0AY;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: May 10, 2023.

Godfathers

Address: 28 Queen Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, LL18 1RY;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: February 7, 2023.

Goose's Grill

Address: Unit 1, Riverside Works, Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, NP13 2LN;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: April 28, 2023.

Gourmet House

Address: 59 Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, NP23 6JJ;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: December 12, 2022.

Hossain Food Store

Address: 78 Tudor Street, Riverside, Cardiff, CF11 6AL;

Business type: Retailers - other;

Last inspected: February 23, 2023.

Khyber Cuisine

Address: 21 Corporation Road, Grangetown, Cardiff, CF11 7AN;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: February 15, 2023.

Knighton Football Club Social Club

Address: Brynycastell, Ludlow Road, Knighton, Powys, LD7 1HP;

Business type: Pub/bar/nightclub;

Last inspected: April 29, 2023.

Leonardo's Delicatessen

Address: 4 Well Street, Ruthin, Denbighshire, LL15 1AH

Business type: Retailer - other

Last inspected: February 15, 2023

Did you know that 90% of food businesses achieve a food hygiene rating of 4 or 5? Our food business hub has everything you need to help you prepare for your next inspection.



Visit https://t.co/bA5fwh6yts#FSAHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/embc1rUA7M — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 30, 2023

Level Inn

Private address: registered with Blaenau Gwent local authority - NP23;

Business type: Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house;

Last inspected: October 27, 2022.

Mankaran Ltd

Address: 25 - 26 Clifton Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, CF24 1LQ;

Business type: Retailer - other;

Last inspected: March 13, 2023.

Mary's Roadside Cafe

Address: 4 Stadium Close, Leckwith, Cardiff, CF11 8TS;

Business type: Mobile caterer;

Last inspected: October 26, 2022.

Morgans Family Butchers Brecon

Address: Morgans Family Butchers, 103 The Struet, Brecon, Powys, LD3 7LT;

Business type: Retailer - other.

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

New Red Lantern

Address: 49 Wyndham Street, Bridgend, CF31 1EB;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop.

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

Oasis Kitchen

Address: Splott Road Methodist Church, 69B Splott Road, Splott, Cardiff, CF24 2JX;

Business type: Other catering premises;

Last inspected: March 21, 2023.

Pizza Hot 4 You

Address: Hot 4 You, 5 Broad Street, Barry, Vale Of Glamorgan, CF62 7AA;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop.

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

Some of the restaurants and businesses with a zero rating have recently been inspected are awaiting a new rating. (Image: Getty Images)

Pizza Pan Takeaway

Address: 15 Bastion Road, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, LL19 7ES;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: October 6, 2022.

Rhyl Spice

Address: 64 - 66 Queen Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, LL18 1SB;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: September 7, 2022.

Saints Well Grill

Private address: registered with Powys local authority - LD1;

Business type: Mobile caterer;

Last inspected: June 1, 2022.

Seagull International Foods

Address: 32 - 34 Bedford Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, LL18 1SY;

Business type: Retailer - other;

Last inspected: August 17, 2022.

Shawarma Laziz

Address: 154 City Road, Roath, Cardiff;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: April 24, 2023.

Shunfa

Address: 76 St Helens Road, Sandfields, SA1 4BG;

Business type: Retailer - other;

Last inspected: August 16, 2022.

Smoky Touch

Address: 1 St Helens Road, Sandfields, SA1 4AN;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: May 2, 2023.

Swan Catering

Address: 1 Tirpenry Street, Morriston, SA6 8EB;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: 14 March 2023.

Tasty Chinese Takeaway

Address: 8 Parry Road, Sandfields, Neath, Port Talbot, SA12 7TR;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: March 27, 2023.

Top Tasty Experts

Address: Unit 30, Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, NP13 2LN;

Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop;

Last inspected: October 17, 2022.

Top-Up Convenience Store

Address: 163 Corporation Road, Newport, South Wales, NP19 0BJ;

Business type: Retailer - other.

Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon

United Foods

Address: 24 - 26 Jeffrey Street, Newport, South Wales, NP19 0DA;

Business type: Retailer - other;

Last inspected: July 25, 2022.

Do you run a small food business?



As a food business, you and your staff need to have good personal hygiene. Find out information on how to make sure both your staff and the food you serve are safe with @foodgov here 👇🏻

✨ https://t.co/NKFtPmBYgJ#foodbusiness #foodhygiene pic.twitter.com/suRrOg3FuH — Business Support Helpline (@businessgov) June 14, 2023

White Horse Inn

Address: White Horse Inn, Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd, Ruthin, Denbighshire, LL15 2RU;

Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen;

Last inspected: September 29, 2022.

Williams Marine Ltd - K Shed

Address: The Docks, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire;

Business type: Distributors/Transporters;

Last inspected: January 31, 2023.

Y Felin